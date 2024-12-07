Brokers Set Expectations for CMG Q1 Earnings

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,080,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,612,682,000 after buying an additional 438,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,661,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $805,692,000 after acquiring an additional 381,873 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

