Atb Cap Markets Predicts Higher Earnings for Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BTE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.97.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of BTE opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.50. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$5.55.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

