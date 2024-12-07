National Bank Financial Weighs in on TSE:RY Q1 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$167.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Securities cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$176.58.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RY opened at C$178.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$171.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$123.44 and a twelve month high of C$180.45. The stock has a market cap of C$251.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total transaction of C$1,706,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,155. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 44,918 shares of company stock valued at $7,518,149 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

