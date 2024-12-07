The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THG. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

NYSE THG opened at $160.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $119.36 and a 52 week high of $166.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $180,132.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,906,908.13. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,935. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

