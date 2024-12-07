Mizuho Lowers Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target to $68.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -362.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ventas has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,252,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,070,000 after acquiring an additional 128,945 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ventas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

