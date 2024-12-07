Reviewing Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Sound Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $985.13 million 0.78 -$28.81 million ($0.09) -36.78 Sound Group $291.80 million 0.03 -$17.84 million $0.99 1.82

Sound Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -2.51% 0.30% 0.23% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

HUYA currently has a consensus price target of $5.68, suggesting a potential upside of 71.45%. Given HUYA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Sound Group.

Volatility and Risk

HUYA has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HUYA beats Sound Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

