SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NYSE S opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,819,812.83. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,754 shares of company stock worth $8,532,505. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,604,000. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,048,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,980 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,802,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,594 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,237,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

