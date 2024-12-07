TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.89.

TJX stock opened at $126.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. The company has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,318 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $315,698,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,272 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

