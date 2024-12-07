What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:NA Q1 Earnings?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.8 %

NA opened at C$132.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.64. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$93.31 and a 52 week high of C$141.15. The firm has a market cap of C$45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In related news, Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,107.35. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

