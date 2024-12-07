JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

JD Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Get JD Bancshares alerts:

JD Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in South Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; debit and credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.