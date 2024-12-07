TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.31 and last traded at $31.31. Approximately 533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 27,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

TMX Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

