BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Shares Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.07 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 6,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

BDO Unibank Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

