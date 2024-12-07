Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.65. 42,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 38,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.
