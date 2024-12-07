Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.65. 42,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 38,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $137,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

