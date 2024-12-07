WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Trading Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.13 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 19,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 29,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

WaFd Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.07.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

