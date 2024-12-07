WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.41 and last traded at $45.37. 213,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 294,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.23.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 9.1% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 513,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 272.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

