Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.62. 30,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 67,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
VONOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Vonovia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vonovia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
