Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.26. 51,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 52,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

