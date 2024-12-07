Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.26. 51,028 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 52,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
