Record (LON:REC) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.77). 38,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 157,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60 ($0.79).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,208.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Record’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

