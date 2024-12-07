Record (LON:REC) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

Record plc (LON:RECGet Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.40 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 60.40 ($0.77). 38,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 157,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60 ($0.79).

Record Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,208.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Record Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. Record’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Record

(Get Free Report)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.