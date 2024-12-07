Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 205.80 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 207.40 ($2.64). Approximately 1,179,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,529,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.80 ($2.66).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Man Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 207.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 227.05. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,037.00, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Man Group news, insider Antoine Forterre sold 49,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £104,214.96 ($132,859.46). 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

