Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.06. 6,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

The stock has a market cap of $452.67 million, a PE ratio of -100.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLP. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 296.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

Featured Stories

