Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Trading Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.66. 2,315 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 7,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.13.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $308.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $26,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,746. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,049 shares in the company, valued at $981,023.50. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 12,140.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.