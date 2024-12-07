The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 569 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 568 ($7.24). 121,294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 213,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564 ($7.19).

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 566.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 576.22. The company has a market cap of £843.03 million, a P/E ratio of 778.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,972.60%.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

