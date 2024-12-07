Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.75. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Country Garden Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.
Country Garden Company Profile
Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Country Garden
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Country Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Country Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.