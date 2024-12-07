Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $3.75. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Country Garden Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

