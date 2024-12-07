Head-To-Head Comparison: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) versus Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF)

Isodiol International (OTCMKTS:ISOLF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Isodiol International and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isodiol International N/A N/A N/A MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Isodiol International and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isodiol International 0 0 0 0 0.00 MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Given Isodiol International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Isodiol International is more favorable than MariMed.

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Isodiol International and MariMed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isodiol International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MariMed $148.60 million 0.37 -$16.03 million ($0.03) -4.83

Isodiol International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats Isodiol International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isodiol International

Isodiol International Inc. engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and sale of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions in Canada and the United States. It develops and manufactures phytoceutical consumer products using pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade phytochemical compounds. The company offers pharmaceutical grade cannabinoid crystalline isolates derived from exempt parts of the hemp plant, as well as micro-encapsulations and nanotechnology for consumable and topical skin care products. It is also involved in manufacturing and distributing hemp oil and nicotine e-liquids, as well as personal care products; provision of apparel and merchandising solutions; manufactures and sells hemp infused beverages; and supplies pharmaceutical products. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

