MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) versus Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Head to Head Analysis

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) and Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weave Communications has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MongoDB and Weave Communications”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $1.68 billion 15.07 -$176.60 million ($3.02) -113.71 Weave Communications $170.47 million 6.27 -$31.03 million ($0.40) -36.73

Profitability

Weave Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weave Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MongoDB and Weave Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -12.08% -15.06% -5.99% Weave Communications -14.64% -28.01% -10.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MongoDB and Weave Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 1 5 19 1 2.77 Weave Communications 0 1 3 1 3.00

MongoDB currently has a consensus target price of $344.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Weave Communications has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Weave Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than MongoDB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Weave Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Weave Communications

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Unified Phone Number; Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current patients, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Softphones to make and receive calls from anywhere with an internet connection; Text Messaging to communicate with patients; Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Missed Text Auto-Reply; Team Chat, a group messaging solution that helps practitioners and their staff communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App; It also offers Weave Reviews and Respond Assistant to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing and Email Assistant; Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential patients online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Practice Analytics provides real-time data on patient retention, appointment scheduling, treatment acceptance rates, and revenue generation; and Call Intelligence. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to collect patient information; Insurance Verification that provides patient insurance plan details; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, medical, plastic surgery, physical therapy, medical spa, and other medical specialty industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.