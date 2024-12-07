Critical Analysis: Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mynd.ai and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group 3.94% 1.97% 1.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mynd.ai and TAL Education Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynd.ai $357.05 million 0.31 -$37.86 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $1.49 billion 4.11 -$3.57 million $0.11 92.18

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mynd.ai and TAL Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 0.00 TAL Education Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.96%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Mynd.ai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices. The company also operates www.xueersi.com, an online education platform; provides investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. It offers its services under the Haoweilai and Think Academy brands. TAL Education Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

