Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
