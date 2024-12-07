Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.80 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NAK

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.55. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.5% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.