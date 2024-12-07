Contrasting SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Carrefour”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.71 $134.73 million $0.50 48.76 Carrefour $91.89 billion 0.11 $1.80 billion N/A N/A

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and Carrefour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 0.00 Carrefour 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats Carrefour on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. It is also involved in banking, insurance, property development, and franchise activities; the provision of travel agency services; and the rental of shopping malls. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Massy, France.

