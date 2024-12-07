NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Critical Analysis

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

HilleVax has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HilleVax and NKGen Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HilleVax N/A N/A -$123.57 million ($3.10) -0.65 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 193.77 -$82.94 million ($5.08) -0.09

Analyst Ratings

NKGen Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax. HilleVax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NKGen Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HilleVax and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HilleVax 0 6 0 0 2.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

HilleVax currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.25%. Given HilleVax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HilleVax is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.7% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HilleVax and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HilleVax N/A -67.27% -51.99% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36%

Summary

HilleVax beats NKGen Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.