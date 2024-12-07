Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) and Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Castor Maritime and Himalaya Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 0.00 Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $76.44 million 0.43 $38.64 million $3.35 1.02 Himalaya Shipping $112.30 million 1.93 $1.51 million $1.39 3.91

This table compares Castor Maritime and Himalaya Shipping”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Castor Maritime has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Himalaya Shipping. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himalaya Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Himalaya Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 95.54% 13.09% 10.70% Himalaya Shipping 21.93% 15.72% 3.14%

Volatility & Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Himalaya Shipping beats Castor Maritime on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

