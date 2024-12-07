Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.56.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

TEX stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. Terex has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 61,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co grew its position in shares of Terex by 3.5% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 6,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Terex by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

