Barclays Cuts Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $15.25

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Vale has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,951,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,868,000 after acquiring an additional 468,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vale by 274.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vale by 723.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,035,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,205 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vale by 17.6% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 469,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,278 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 1,680.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 228,890 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

