Head to Head Analysis: Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.7% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 164.10% 34.20% 19.41% Equity Commonwealth 82.00% 2.09% 1.96%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SITE Centers and Equity Commonwealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 7 2 0 2.22 Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 0.00

SITE Centers presently has a consensus target price of $39.38, suggesting a potential upside of 156.93%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Equity Commonwealth”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $453.19 million 1.77 $265.70 million $13.67 1.12 Equity Commonwealth $58.43 million 37.45 $91.16 million $0.39 52.28

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Equity Commonwealth on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

