Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.23.

MQ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Marqeta by 633.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the third quarter worth $57,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

