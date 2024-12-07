Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.55.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $85.61 and a twelve month high of $173.25.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

