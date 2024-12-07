National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:FTT Q1 Earnings

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Finning International in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Finning International’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.00.

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$39.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.38. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$34.28 and a 12-month high of C$45.17.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

