Brokers Set Expectations for TSE:NOA Q2 Earnings

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for North American Construction Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cibc World Mkts raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.63.

Shares of NOA opened at C$29.40 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$785.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,460.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,900 shares of company stock worth $320,617. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

