National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:ATR Q1 Earnings

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2024

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATRFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR)

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.