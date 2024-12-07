Q1 EPS Forecast for BriaCell Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BriaCell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BriaCell Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCTX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $34.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

BriaCell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

