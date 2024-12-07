Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:BDT Q1 Earnings

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.44.

TSE BDT opened at C$29.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$12.10 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$898.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$961.37 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

