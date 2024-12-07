Brokers Offer Predictions for AutoCanada Q2 Earnings

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.44.

TSE ACQ opened at C$19.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$446.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$13.75 and a 1 year high of C$27.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.47.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$261,364.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 82,300 shares of company stock worth $1,236,666. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

