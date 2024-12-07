National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:TIH Q1 Earnings

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toromont Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toromont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$136.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$142.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$135.00.

TSE TIH opened at C$112.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.91. The firm has a market cap of C$9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$111.71 and a 1 year high of C$135.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Senior Officer Miles Sean Ryan Gregg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.19, for a total transaction of C$75,114.00. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

