BMO Capital Markets Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$55.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. Emera has a twelve month low of C$44.13 and a twelve month high of C$56.07.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

