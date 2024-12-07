BMO Capital Markets Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$58.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.80.
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
