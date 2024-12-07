National Bank Financial Forecasts WSP Global Q1 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WSP. Raymond James upped their price target on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$266.82.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$258.28 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$180.73 and a 1-year high of C$259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$245.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$227.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

