National Bank Financial Forecasts WSP Global Q1 Earnings

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. The firm had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%.
WSP Global Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$258.28 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$180.73 and a 1-year high of C$259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$245.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$227.95.
WSP Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.
About WSP Global
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
