What is William Blair’s Estimate for Donaldson Q2 Earnings?

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Donaldson in a report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $72.82 on Thursday. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 304,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 33.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This represents a 8.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,575.98. This trade represents a 10.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock worth $12,310,222 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

