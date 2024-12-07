Zacks Research Weighs in on Zoetis’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zoetis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.46 on Thursday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.93. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after buying an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 41,235.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after acquiring an additional 937,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7,608.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after acquiring an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 700,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

