Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.06. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,713,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.46% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.