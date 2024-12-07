Roth Capital Has Negative Estimate for Tilly’s Q3 Earnings

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Tilly’s Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading

