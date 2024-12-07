Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Energy Recovery Q3 Earnings

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Recovery in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERII. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $16.26 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $941.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $116,959.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,137.54. This represents a 4.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,204.97. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,406 shares of company stock worth $828,688. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

