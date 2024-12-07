Q3 Earnings Forecast for ASO Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.32 EPS.

ASO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $50.40 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,054,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 15.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,739,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,755,000 after buying an additional 1,422,971 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 951,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,998,000 after acquiring an additional 344,466 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

